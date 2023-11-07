Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

