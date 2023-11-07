Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 14,029 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.05% of Unum Group worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. 211,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.