Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. 3,598,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,772,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $411.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

