Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 6,316 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 507,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

