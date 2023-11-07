Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. 107,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

