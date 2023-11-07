Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

