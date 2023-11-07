Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.23. 3,031,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,554,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day moving average is $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.79 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

