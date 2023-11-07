Foster & Motley Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

KR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 287,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,870. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.