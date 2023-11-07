Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. 130,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

