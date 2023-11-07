Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 767.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,321. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

