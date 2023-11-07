Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,636. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.