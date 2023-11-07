Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after buying an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,402. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

