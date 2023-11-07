Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. 875,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,305. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.80 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $120,598.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

