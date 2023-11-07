Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,971,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

