Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $210.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,738. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

