Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

