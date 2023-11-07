Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.6 %

FOXF stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.