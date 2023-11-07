Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

