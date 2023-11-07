FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities comprises approximately 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.7 %

FSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 191,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,620. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

