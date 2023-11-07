FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 116.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $563,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

