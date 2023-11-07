FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

NYSE:ESS opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

