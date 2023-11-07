FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Reduced by Analyst

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.84 million during the quarter.
Aris Mining Price Performance
Aris Mining Company Profile
