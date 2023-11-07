FY2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

FSS opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 52.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after buying an additional 453,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

