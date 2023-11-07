FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Boosted by Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$664.42 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TSU opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 0.78. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 92.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.48.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

