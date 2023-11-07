FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.