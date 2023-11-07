FY2024 EPS Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Lowered by Analyst

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.45. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,916 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

