FY2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

