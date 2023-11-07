FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

