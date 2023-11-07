General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

