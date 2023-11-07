General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Motors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.