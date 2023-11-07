Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Genie Energy has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

