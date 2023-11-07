Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 121,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

