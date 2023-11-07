Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$46.02 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$35.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

