Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Globant comprises approximately 3.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Globant worth $538,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $183.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.