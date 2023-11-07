Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.81. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.