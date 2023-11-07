Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 201.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

