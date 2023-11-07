Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys Shares of 960 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $434.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

