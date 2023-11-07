Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,418 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

