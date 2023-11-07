Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AZN opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

