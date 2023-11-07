Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $208,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

