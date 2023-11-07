Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New $674,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

