Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 100,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 179,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.