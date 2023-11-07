Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,436 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

