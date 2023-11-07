Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

