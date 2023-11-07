Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $344,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,249,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares in the company, valued at $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,678 shares of company stock valued at $28,189,338. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE PCOR opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.