Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 33,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 51.5% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 11.54%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.