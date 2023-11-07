Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

