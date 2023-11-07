GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

