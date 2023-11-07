Gregory Wall Purchases 20,074 Shares of Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Stock

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Wall purchased 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,827.84 ($15,472.62).

Peet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67.

Get Peet alerts:

Peet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Peet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.