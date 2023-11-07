GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 411 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 11.2 %
NYSE:APD traded down $32.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.62. 896,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average of $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $328.56.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
